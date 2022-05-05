Expanded deferred prosecution program to make community safer

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WIFR) - A deferred prosecution program gives some first time offenders a second chance.

The DIVERT program was first introduced in Winnebago County about a decade ago, though defendant’s needed to pay for it themselves. This program between 2014-2020 had a 97.5% success rate out of the 500 people enrolled in the program, meaning most of the individuals who completed the program weren’t repeat offenders.

Participation costs, especially throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, prevented the program from sustaining itself. Now a million dollar grant secured by Rep. Maurice West takes the participation fees out of the equation.

“With this strong partnership with Hanley, our county will be the trailblazer for the rest of the state when it comes to second chance programs,” says Rep. West.

The grant is administered by the Illinois Criminal Justice Information Authority (ICJIA) and was awarded on April 14.

The program has three main objectives: hold defendants accountable for their actions, reduce the chance of them committing those crimes again and shift resources to violent offenders.

“By bringing this money to Winnebago County, I believe it will help out help free up resources for State’s Attorney Hanley to ensure that he has additional tools and tools needed to take violent criminals off the street and help make our communities safer,” says Rep. West.

Deferred prosecution allows defendants to avoid a criminal conviction assuming the case is provable. It’s primarily geared towards first time offenders with low risk crimes, such as retail theft and minor drug busts. Participants must meet several requirements like admitting they were wrong and paying for any losses.

“If we never see you again, we’ve made the right decision. You’ve made the right decision. You know, that’s the best outcome,” says Winnebago County State’s Attorney J. Hanley.

Around 25 defendants enrolled in the program since its reinstatement on February 15. Hanley believes this number will surpass 100 participants within a year. With local cases on the rise, organizers say Winnebago County is an ideal place for this program.

“We have a varied population of defendants. I know that sounds obvious, but that’s not the case in every county,” says State’s Attorney Hanley.

Entrants are typically enrolled within 20-30 days of arrest and usually prior to their first court date.

Winnebago is the only county in Illinois to have this type of program. Rep. West and Hanley believe the program’s implementation and chance for success can be used by any of the other 101 jurisdictions.

