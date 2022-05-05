Nonprofits can earn money through Beloit Sky Carp concession sales

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - The Beloit Sky Carp and Geronimo Hospitality Group want to help your favorite nonprofit hit a fundraising home run.

Groups can provide volunteers to help the concessions team serve fans at Sky Carp home games as well as public and private events held at ABC Supply Stadium. Each nonprofit will then earn a percentage of the net sales from an assigned location.

“Giving back to the communities we serve is at the core of what we do,” said Blair Schmitz, general manager of food and beverage operations for Geronimo Sports and Entertainment. “We’re excited to give local organizations a fun and unique way to reach their fundraising goals, while also giving them a chance to be part of the game-day action.”

Participating groups must be 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. For more information or to register your group, visit https://www.geronimohospitalitygroup.com/npo.

