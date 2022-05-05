Advertisement

2022 Illinois highway map boasts QR codes, travel resources

Travelers gear up for summer trips.
Travelers gear up for summer trips.(Pexels)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 2:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ILLINOIS (WIFR) - The Illinois Department of Transportation Thursday announced the release of the 2022 Illinois highway map.

New to the travel aide this year is a feature that shows mileage between towns and marked route junctions to help residents and visitors plan their trips through Illinois.

“While many of us now use smartphones for directions, paper maps remain an important resource,” said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. “When your phone dies or you drive out of range, paper maps will show you the way. What’s more, they provide valuable information about our great state to help you make the most of your travels.”

QR codes are also printed on this year’s maps giving easy access to information on IDOT’s website. Users can view travel conditions, Amtrak locations, the Office of Tourism’s Enjoy Illinois campaign as well as historic sites and parks.

Andrew Bolinger, an office assistant at IDOT, won the employee map cover contest for 2022 with his beautiful shot of the capitol building in autumn.

