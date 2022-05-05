$200k in funding brings medical services to kids at school

STATELINE (WIFR) - Four local school district health centers will benefit from $800,000 in federal funding easing access to medical care.

Crusader Community Health runs centers at the South Beloit Junior/Senior High School and Rockford’s Auburn High School.

$200,000 will be allocated directly to those clinics.

“I think we’re very excited about it because it’s going to give us an opportunity to see more kids, be there more, spend more time there,” Shelton Kay, Crusader’s Vice President of Community Relations told 23 News.

Kay says not only will this money expand services at those schools. It will also make life easier for parents and caregivers.

“It gives kids access to get medical, dental and behavioral health services right at the site they’re already at. They don’t have to take a whole day off from school; parents don’t have to take time off from work,” he said.

South Beloit superintendent Scott Fisher says the service is very popular.

“Our dental services especially are always full, they’re out here 2 days a week and they could easily be out here 4 days a week,” Fisher said.

But he also believes it improves the quality of education.

“If a student has a medical issue or toothache, that’s going to affect their learning and if we can make it go away and get the services it actually makes it easier for us in the long run to educate,” he said. Crusader will keep these centers open throughout the summer. Fisher encourages students to come back for things like sports physicals, which will be important to have in the fall.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.