McNeely disqualified from general primary

The 13th ward alderperson was born and raised in Rockford, Ill.(City of Rockford)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford native Linda McNeely has been disqualified for the 17th congressional district ballot, according to Illinois election documents.

After an examination on April 11 of McNeely’s records in which 117 signatures were objected, 370 were considered valid.

McNeely was just 30 signatures shy of the of the required minimum 400 to make the June 28 general primary ballot.

The basis for objection included scrutiny of signature requirements like voting age, registration, completed addresses, notarization or duplication.

McNeely’s camp did request a Rule 9 Hearing, but the request was rendered moot and would not impact the outcome of the examination.

23 News reached out to McNeely, who declined to comment.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

