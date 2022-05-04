Sunshine due back Wednesday, though chilly temperatures to remain locked in

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - May hasn’t gotten off to the nicest of starts, meteorologically speaking. Gray skies took us from start to finish Tuesday. That, combined with a healthy northeasterly wind and a persistent rain, held temperatures to the upper 40s and lower 50s across the region at a time when 66° is considered the norm.

The good news is that it will get better eventually. The bad news is that we’ve got to wait several more days to see those changes.

Clouds, which have been dominant for most of the first three days of the month, are on their way out quickly Tuesday evening. Skies will clear by no later than the midnight hour, which will allow temperatures to fall rather quickly overnight.

When all’s said and done, temperatures are headed for the lower to middle 30s, with chills expected to drop into the 20s areawide by early Wednesday morning.

While temperatures and sky conditions will be more than favorable for frost development, there should be just enough wind to preclude a widespread frost. That said, don’t be shocked to see patchy frost when heading out the door Wednesday morning.

On the positive side, sunshine’s expected to be back Wednesday. Unfortunately, a wind off of a still chilly Lake Michigan will restrict temperatures. Still, the 60° high temperature forecast to occur would represent the “warmest” temperature in May’s first four days.

Wednesday’s sun isn’t here for the long haul, though. Clouds are due back in as early as Wednesday night, and will dominate for most, if not all of Thursday. Our next weather maker is to arrive Thursday, bringing rain back to the area as early as Thursday afternoon, with chances growing Thursday night and continuing through much of the day Friday.

The combination of the gray skies, a wind that remains out of the northeast, and the steady rain likely to fall will result in temperatures remaining well below normal both Thursday and Friday, with Friday being the cooler of the two days.

Healthy rain appears to be a rather decent bet from this next storm system. A series of computer model projections continues to advertise a scenario in which upwards of an inch could fall between Thursday night and Friday. Thankfully, the pattern looks to turn quieter by the weekend.

Beyond that, the big question is when our temperatures will finally turn warmer. Unfortunately, it won’t happen right away. Winds are to remain off Lake Michigan through at least Sunday. While there will be a gradual improvement in temperatures during the weekend, the real warmth doesn’t arrive until next week.

But next week will bring some HUGE changes, and we can thank a realigning wind for them. Beginning Monday and lasting straight through the week, winds are to blow from a more southerly direction, allowing temperatures to surge in a big way.

With the jet stream also being reconfigured, a major dome of warmth is to sit overhead for most of the week. All signs point to 80s returning by Monday, and likely sticking around through at least Friday. The current forecast has highs between 82° and 86° all of next week.

