UPDATE: Woman dies from shooting in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - UPDATE: At 7 a.m. May 4, Rockford police posted on its Twitter account that the woman died from her injuries. They encourage anyone with information to text “RPDTIP” to 847411.

A shooting leaves a 48-year-old woman with life-threatening injuries. Rockford Police responded to the incident early Wednesday morning, tweeting it at around 1:20 a.m. They say the shooting happened near the 2500 block of 17th Avenue. Officers ask people to avoid the area as they investigate.

This is a developing story; we will update you as we learn more.

