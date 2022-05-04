Advertisement

UPDATE: Woman dies from shooting in Rockford

Shooting investigation
Shooting investigation(WIFR)
By Marta Berglund
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 4:02 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - UPDATE: At 7 a.m. May 4, Rockford police posted on its Twitter account that the woman died from her injuries. They encourage anyone with information to text “RPDTIP” to 847411.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

A shooting leaves a 48-year-old woman with life-threatening injuries. Rockford Police responded to the incident early Wednesday morning, tweeting it at around 1:20 a.m. They say the shooting happened near the 2500 block of 17th Avenue. Officers ask people to avoid the area as they investigate.

This is a developing story; we will update you as we learn more.

