Advertisement

Several White House correspondents’ dinner attendees test positive for COVID-19

Comedian Trevor Noah spoke at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner on Saturday. (Source: CSPAN/CNN)
By CNN
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Several attendees of the White House Correspondents Association dinner have tested positive for COVID-19.

Reporters and staffers from CNN, ABC, NBC, CBS and Politico have fallen ill.

Politico reports ABC’s Jon Karl has the virus.

He shook hands with President Joe Biden at the Saturday and sat next to Kim Kardashian, though it was unlikely Karl was infectious at the time.

The White House Correspondents Association said it had implemented protocols beyond local and federal guidance.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting investigation
UPDATE: Woman dies from shooting in Rockford
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker issued the latest COVID-19 disaster proclamation on April 29, 2022.
Pritzker issues COVID-19 disaster proclamation, reissues executive orders through May 28
Photo courtesy: Nicholas Conservatory
Food Truck Tuesdays start tonight at Nicholas Conservatory
Battista family celebrates 50 years at Lino’s
Michael Zercher, president & chief operating officer of 22nd Century Group, said the company is...
Cigarette that ‘helps you quit’ smoking available in Rockford

Latest News

FILE - The Eta Aquariids meteor shower is shown in 2012.
Eta Aquarids to peak Friday with up to 30 meteors visible per hour
Anna Shevchenko, 35, reacts next to her home in Irpin, near Kyiv, Tuesday, May 3, 2022. The...
Russia pounds Ukraine, targeting supply of Western arms
The Democratic president has placed renewed emphasis on deficit reduction going into the...
Biden showcases deficit progress in bid to counter critics
Drug take back programs around the country help dispose of no longer needed prescriptions.
Drug use on the rise across the US
FILE - In this June 25, 2021, file image taken from pool video, former Minneapolis police...
Judge overseeing Chauvin civil rights case accepts plea deal