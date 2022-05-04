Advertisement

Rockford Rescue Mission celebrates 58 years

Starting out in a small storefront, the organization is now a beacon of hope.
Rockford Rescue Mission
(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - In early 1964, a recovering alcoholic named Ray Stewart came to Rockford. He wanted to start a rescue mission.

Stewart came across a storefront at 116 Kishwaukee Street; a dusty, junk-filled, vacant seed store downstairs from a dance studio. The rent was $100 a month.

Rockford Rescue Mission opened May 1, 1964, with 15 to 20 homeless and hopeless men as its first guests. Stewart whipped up a small meal for the men, arranged a chapel service and pianist and the men spent the night, sleeping on the floor of the store’s limestone cellar on a bunch of donated old mattresses.

Now, after three different locations, Rockford Rescue Mission hasn’t missed a day of serving people, both physically and spiritually. The Mission today looks nothing like the storefront on Kishwaukee Street and neither do the guests. In 1964 only men could come to the Mission; many were war veterans battling alcoholism.

Today, women and children utilize the Mission, evidence of the changing face of homelessness and addiction though their basic needs of food, shelter and safety are all the same.

“It’s with deep gratitude to God that we celebrate 58 years of extending help and hope to our community,” said Sherry Pitney, Rockford Rescue Mission’s CEO. “The challenges feel so much more complex today, but our mission remains the same: Share hope and help in Jesus’ name to move people from homelessness and despair toward personal and spiritual wholeness.”

Rev. Gerald O. Pitney and Nadine Pitney, helped Stewart in the Mission’s early days, helping lead later in life. A member of the Pitney family has led the Mission ever since.

