Advertisement

Mother accused of stabbing her children to death, police say

Police say when officers arrived, they found three injured people. All three were taken to the hospital.
By WKYT News Staff and Debra Dolan
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 9:21 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) – A mother in Kentucky accused of stabbing her two children to death is facing murder charges, according to police.

WKYT reported authorities were called to respond to a report of a “cutting/stabbing” at a home around 7:30 p.m. Monday.

Police say they found three people injured when officers arrived at the scene. They were all taken to the hospital, where two children died.

According to the coroner, the siblings, 5 and 13 years old, died from multiple stab wounds.

The coroner said the children’s mother, 43-year-old Nikki James, was the third person involved. She was charged with two counts of murder, according to police.

Copyright 2022 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting investigation
UPDATE: Woman dies from shooting in Rockford
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker issued the latest COVID-19 disaster proclamation on April 29, 2022.
Pritzker issues COVID-19 disaster proclamation, reissues executive orders through May 28
Photo courtesy: Nicholas Conservatory
Food Truck Tuesdays start tonight at Nicholas Conservatory
Battista family celebrates 50 years at Lino’s
Michael Zercher, president & chief operating officer of 22nd Century Group, said the company is...
Cigarette that ‘helps you quit’ smoking available in Rockford

Latest News

FILE - The Eta Aquariids meteor shower is shown in 2012.
Eta Aquarids to peak Friday with up to 30 meteors visible per hour
Anna Shevchenko, 35, reacts next to her home in Irpin, near Kyiv, Tuesday, May 3, 2022. The...
Russia pounds Ukraine, targeting supply of Western arms
The Democratic president has placed renewed emphasis on deficit reduction going into the...
Biden showcases deficit progress in bid to counter critics
Drug take back programs around the country help dispose of no longer needed prescriptions.
Drug use on the rise across the US
FILE - In this June 25, 2021, file image taken from pool video, former Minneapolis police...
Judge overseeing Chauvin civil rights case accepts plea deal