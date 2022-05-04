More than $20 million secured for Rockford sanitation authority

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Four Rivers Sanitation Authority will see more than $20 million in water infrastructure funding secured by state legislators.

State Senator Steve Stadelman (D-Rockford) made the announcement Wednesday. The water reclamation district plans to replace primary settling tanks, pumps, filters, and other equipment in need of revitalization.

“This investment toward our infrastructure is part of the state’s ongoing efforts to provide water safety and to protect our communities,” Stadelman said. “The funds will be used to improve and ensure our water treatment plant is operating in a clean and functional way.”

The funding comes from the Illinois EPA’s State Revolving Fund Program, which includes the Water Pollution Control Loan Program and the Public Water Supply Loan Program. These programs provide low-interest loans to fund wastewater, stormwater and drinking water projects.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.