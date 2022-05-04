Advertisement

IceHogs prepare for first round playoff series vs. Texas Stars

Rockford is in the playoffs for the first time since 2018
By Michael Tilka
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 11:21 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After finishing fourth in the Central Division this season, the IceHogs earned themselves a first-round spot against the Texas Stars in a best-of-three series in this year’s playoffs. The series winner will face Central Division #1 seed Chicago in the divisional semifinal round.

With a younger squad with a player’s average age just being over 24, Icehogs Captain Garrett Mitchell is advising his young team to take it one shift at a time.

“You just got to focus on your next shift right? You can’t go out there and play an individual game and try and score that goal by yourself you gotta just kind of grind those next few shifts you got to get some momentum back, try and draw a penalty and there’s going to be ebbs and flows to the game so that’s just part of hockey,” Mitchell said.

