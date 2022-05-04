Freeport police make arrest in fatal February shooting

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Police in Freeport have made an arrest nearly three months after the death of a 24-year-old man.

Christopher Scott, 20, from Monroe, Wis., faces murder and gun charges in connection with the death of Montrell Scott. Montrell Scott was hit by gunfire on Feb. 10 in the area of Galena Ave. and Dexter St. in Freeport. Investigators say the victim and the suspect are not related. Earlier in the investigation, police said they believed the incident was connected with gang violence, although family members said was not the case.

Police say Scott was found in a vehicle in the area of Chicago Ave. and Empire Street in Freeport around 9:30 the morning of May 4. He was taken into custody after a short foot chase by members of the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force and officers with the Freeport Police Department.

Scott is being held at the Stephenson County Jail. His bond has been set at $1,000,000.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.