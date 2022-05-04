Fourteen vendors highlight first “Food Truck Tuesday” of 2022 at Nicholas Conservatory

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Local vendors wouldn’t let mother nature drown their spirits for the first “Food Truck Tuesday of 2022.

More than a dozen food trucks lined the parking lot at Nicholas Conservatory for the weekly event, which starts at 4 p.m. every Tuesday through October 25. In an effort to keep people safe, vent organizers say they’ve created a layout that reduces the opportunity for lines to cross. Every vendor is also encouraged to have hand sanitizer available and encourage cashless transactions to minimize cash handling.

“Our slots are filled up for Food Truck Tuesday already this year and we’ve got people on a waiting list to join in,” says Nicholas Conservatory Facilities Manager Dan Erwin. “We’re up to 14 trucks a week now. We started with four the first year and we’re now up to 14 trucks. It’s definitely brought a lot more people to the gardens and a lot more diversity to the gardens too which we really like to see.”

This is the fourth year for Food Truck Tuesday. Hours are 4-9 p.m. through August and 4-8 p.m. in September and October.

