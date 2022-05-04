Former Mercyhealth VP sentenced for kickback scheme

MADISON, Wis. (WIFR) - Barbara Bortner, 57, of Milton, Wis., was sentenced Wednesday by U.S. District Judge William M. Conley to 3.5 years in prison for wire fraud and tax evasion.

Bortner, the former Vice President of Marketing and Public Relations at Mercyhealth in Janesville, pleaded guilty to the charges in October 2021.

Investigators found that between 2015 and 2020, Bortner and co-defendant Ryan Weckerly created a kickback scheme in which Weckerly submitted inflated invoices to Bortner for his marketing work for Mercyhealth. Once Bortner approved the invoices, Weckerly received payments from the organization and provided money to Bortner using either cash or checks. In return for the payments, Bortner agreed to use Weckerly’s business, Morningstar Media Group, as the primary marketing agency for Mercyhealth.

In order to disguise the nature of the payments, Bortner made a fake company named WeInspire LLC. During the timeframe of the scheme, Weckerly wrote over 103 checks to WeInspire LLC from one of his business accounts. Bortner and Weckerly defrauded the company of more than $2 million dollars during the scheme.

Bank records show that Weckerly gave Bortner with over $1,000,000 in additional cash payments, bringing the grand total to more than $3 million.

The Internal Revenue Service initiated an audit of Bortner’s individual tax returns in May 2019.

At the sentencing hearing, Judge Conley stated that the kickback scheme was a “very substantial crime” that was motivated entirely by Bortner’s greed and that Bortner earned a very generous salary at Mercyhealth and had no pressing need for the money she stole.

Weckerly also pled guilty on November 4, 2021 to wire fraud and aiding and assisting in the filing of a false tax return and will be sentenced on May 17. Judge Conley also scheduled a restitution hearing for Bortner and Weckerly on July 21.

