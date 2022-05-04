Farmers Market at Edgebrook opens May 4

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Edgebrook kicks off its weekly Farmer’s Market on Wednesday, May 4.

Officially open for the season, the market is held from 9 to 1 p.m. every Wednesday through the end of October at 1639 N. Alpine Road.

Shoppers can expect a wide a variety of seasonal fresh produce, organic chicken, flowers, plants, natural dog treats, jams and jellies, baked goods, pizza and much more.

“We’re so excited to welcome the community back to the market. The start of the market season is a sure sign of spring, and it’s so fun to see what the farmers and merchants bring each week throughout the season. There’s always something new, fresh and exciting,” said Sandy Dingus, Edgebrook Marketing and Events Coordinator. “This is an amazing opportunity to showcases local vendors as well as all the Edgebrook storefronts, restaurants and services.”

New this year, select vendors are offering pre-orders through their website or social media pages that shoppers can pickup up at the market. Vendor websites and social media pages can be found on the Edgebrook Farmer’s Market webpage: edgebrookshops.com/events/farmers-market.

While at the Farmer’s Market, shoppers are welcomed to browse the Edgebrook Shopping Center to see what local businesses have to offer.

