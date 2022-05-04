Advertisement

Farmers Market at Edgebrook opens May 4

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Edgebrook kicks off its weekly Farmer’s Market on Wednesday, May 4.

Officially open for the season, the market is held from 9 to 1 p.m. every Wednesday through the end of October at 1639 N. Alpine Road.

Shoppers can expect a wide a variety of seasonal fresh produce, organic chicken, flowers, plants, natural dog treats, jams and jellies, baked goods, pizza and much more.

“We’re so excited to welcome the community back to the market. The start of the market season is a sure sign of spring, and it’s so fun to see what the farmers and merchants bring each week throughout the season. There’s always something new, fresh and exciting,” said Sandy Dingus, Edgebrook Marketing and Events Coordinator. “This is an amazing opportunity to showcases local vendors as well as all the Edgebrook storefronts, restaurants and services.”

New this year, select vendors are offering pre-orders through their website or social media pages that shoppers can pickup up at the market. Vendor websites and social media pages can be found on the Edgebrook Farmer’s Market webpage: edgebrookshops.com/events/farmers-market.

While at the Farmer’s Market, shoppers are welcomed to browse the Edgebrook Shopping Center to see what local businesses have to offer.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting investigation
UPDATE: Woman dies from shooting in Rockford
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker issued the latest COVID-19 disaster proclamation on April 29, 2022.
Pritzker issues COVID-19 disaster proclamation, reissues executive orders through May 28
Photo courtesy: Nicholas Conservatory
Food Truck Tuesdays start tonight at Nicholas Conservatory
Battista family celebrates 50 years at Lino’s
Michael Zercher, president & chief operating officer of 22nd Century Group, said the company is...
Cigarette that ‘helps you quit’ smoking available in Rockford

Latest News

Rockford Police on scene
Rockford sees four murders in the span of ten days
City calls for help after four murders in ten days
City calls for help after four murders in ten days
Experts predict women could seek dangerous abortion practices if Roe v. Wade is overturned.
Experts predict overturning Roe v. Wade could cause women seeking dangerous abortions
This program allows defendants to avoid a criminal conviction assuming the case is provable....
Expanded deferred prosecution program to make community safer
Rockford Rescue Mission
Rockford Rescue Mission celebrates 58 years