Advertisement

Dry Today, Rain Back Tomorrow

Dry Today, Rain Back Tomorrow
By Aaron Wilson
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A slow increase of clouds today with highs in the low 60′s. Back down to the 30′s tonight. Rain chances are back in play by tomorrow afternoon with highs around 60. Rain and maybe some thunder on Friday with highs in the middle 50′s. Middle 60′s on Saturday and dry. A mix of sun and clouds on Mother’s Day with highs at 70.s Low 80′s to begin next week.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting investigation
UPDATE: Woman dies from shooting in Rockford
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker issued the latest COVID-19 disaster proclamation on April 29, 2022.
Pritzker issues COVID-19 disaster proclamation, reissues executive orders through May 28
Photo courtesy: Nicholas Conservatory
Food Truck Tuesdays start tonight at Nicholas Conservatory
Battista family celebrates 50 years at Lino’s
Michael Zercher, president & chief operating officer of 22nd Century Group, said the company is...
Cigarette that ‘helps you quit’ smoking available in Rockford

Latest News

Temperatures are ticketed for the lower to middle 30s overnight, with chills heading into the...
Sunshine due back Wednesday, though chilly temperatures to remain locked in
Soggy & Breezy Today
Soggy & Breezy Today
Showers are likely to continue in widespread form through at least early Tuesday morning.
Cool, unsettled pattern to continue for much of the week ahead
Cloudy This Monday
Cloudy This Monday