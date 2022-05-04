Dry Today, Rain Back Tomorrow

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A slow increase of clouds today with highs in the low 60′s. Back down to the 30′s tonight. Rain chances are back in play by tomorrow afternoon with highs around 60. Rain and maybe some thunder on Friday with highs in the middle 50′s. Middle 60′s on Saturday and dry. A mix of sun and clouds on Mother’s Day with highs at 70.s Low 80′s to begin next week.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.