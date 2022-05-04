Drug use on the rise across the US

UNITED STATES (WIFR) - Over 100,000 overdose deaths were documented across the U.S. from April 2020 to April 2021, up 28.5% from the previous year. The amount of substance abuse related deaths has Americans wondering which areas pose the biggest risk and where can people get the best help?

A report released by personal finance website WalletHub shows the states found to have the biggest drug problem in 2022 based off data from arrest records and overdose rates to opioid prescriptions and employee drug testing laws.

Below is an interactive map showing where each of the 50 states rank in the U.S.:

Illinois ranks 22 out of the 50 dates with an increased amount of drug arrests alongside a prominent amount of treatment facilities where help is available for rehabilitation, cognitive based therapy and dual diagnosis treatment.

West Virginia ranked highest on the list averaging 81 drug overdose deaths per 100,000 residents, while data showed that Missouri had the most drug related arrests.

Both Minnesota and Hawaii ranked least problematic on the survey citing the most substance abuse treatment resources.

Vermont was noted to have the highest percentage of teenage drug users. Whereas California showed the highest percentage of teenagers who were offered, sold or given illegal drugs on school property. Click here to see the full report.

