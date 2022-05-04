Belvidere man overcomes two strokes to becoming a bodybuilder

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - Stress, anxiety, and poor eating habits lead to a pair of strokes for one Belvidere resident, who doctors didn’t expect to survive.

Brady Johnson didn’t read too much into it when he had a headache in 2003. He was in the military and thought it was from running 6 miles. But it wasn’t until the headache became more persistent, that doctors decided to perform brain surgery.

When he woke up from the operation, he received shocking news.

“They said I had such a massive stroke, if it would have been anywhere else, I wouldn’t have made it,” says Johnson. “I thought my life was over.”

Doctors say Johnson made a miraculous recovery, and by 2015 he was ready to retire. But life took a turn for the worse when Johnson suffered his second stroke.

“The doctor walked in and he said Mr. Johnson, with such a massive stroke you’ll never speak clearly again. Mr. Johnson. You’ll never get the opportunity to drive again. Mr. Johnson. You’ll never walk without aid.”

Johnson knew he had to make a change. A change doctors didn’t find realistic, but it was the difference between life and death.

“I was living to eat. But now I’m eating to live.”

He also started hitting the gym, until he worked up the strength to compete in bodybuilding competitions. Nine competitions later, Johnson hopes his story inspires people to take care of themselves.

“One of the biggest things that I want to pass away and people to come and walk away with is the knowledge of what can break you down. But also things that can lift you up. Because sometimes in stress, we have to be our own cheerleaders.”

Johnson plans to speak to students and faculty from NIU’s med school this summer.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.