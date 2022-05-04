Another week of layoffs at Belvidere Assembly Plant

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - A notice went up Wednesday saying all production operations will shut down on Monday, May 9 and resume Monday, May 15.

“Stellantis continues to work closely with our suppliers to mitigate the manufacturing impacts caused by the various supply chain issues facing our industry. Due to the unprecedented global microchip shortage, production at the Belvidere (Ill.) Assembly Plant will be down the week of May 9,” said Jodi Tinson, a spokesperson for Stellantis, which took over the plant in 2021.

This is the latest in several layoffs for workers since 2020. Some UAW 1268 workers have transferred to other plants due to the ongoing uncertainty.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.