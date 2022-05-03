Willie Nelson to headline Illinois State Fair

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - Mark your calendars for the 2022 Illinois State Fair, August 11 through 21, in Springfield. Willie Nelson & Family will headline the Illinois Lottery Grandstand on Tuesday, August 16.

Tickets for the show go on sale this Saturday, May 7.

In 1985, Nelson co-founded Farm Aid to raise awareness about the loss of family farms and help raise money to keep family farms on the land, making his performance on “Agriculture Day” all the more prominent.

The ten-time Grammy Award winner has also garnered reputable credentials as an actor, author, and activist.

“Willie Nelson is a true champion for farmers,” said Illinois State Fair Manager Rebecca Clark. “I can think of no one better to help us celebrate our state’s number one industry during the fair. On top of his love for agriculture, he will be performing hits that fairgoers from every generation can sing along to.”

Opening for Nelson will be four-time Grammy nominee Elle King. King is hailed as a rising star across multiple genres, collecting hits on both the country and rock charts. King is best known for her smash hits, “Ex’s & Oh’s”, “Different for Girls” with Dierks Bentley, and most recently, “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)” with Miranda Lambert.

Four other supporting acts have been added to the 2022 Illinois Lottery Grandstand lineup:

• Sean Stemaly and Shelby Darrall will open for Sam Hunt Friday on August 12.

• Southern Illinois native and singer songwriter Kendell Marvel will open for Brooks & Dunn on Sunday, August 14.

• Hard rock vocalist Ann Wilson of Heart will open for Sammy Hagar & The Circle on Sunday, August 21.

The theme, “Grow with Us,” celebrates the tradition of the Illinois State Fair, while embracing the growth that is occurring around the fairgrounds, in our communities, and in our state.

Ticket sales for Willie Nelson & Family are only available on ticketmaster.com starting at 10am Saturday, May 7. Organizers say ticket buyers should beware of other websites offering tickets; they may be fraudulent.

The music lineup for the fair includes:

Friday, August 12: Sam Hunt with Sean Stemaly and Shelby Darrall Tier 3 - $53 / Tier 2 - $58 / Tier 1 - $65 / SRO Track - $65 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $120

Saturday, August 13: Demi Lovato Tier 3 - $45 / Tier 2 - $50 / Tier 1 - $57 / SRO Track - $57 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $112

Sunday, August 14: Brooks & Dunn with Kendell Marvel Tier 3 - $53 / Tier 2 - $58 / Tier 1 - $65 / SRO Track - $65 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $120

Tuesday, August 16: Willie Nelson & Family with Elle King Tier 3- $38/ Tier 2- $43/ Tier 1 -$50 / SRO Track - $50 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $105

Wednesday, August 17: Shaggy & TLC Tier 3- $24/ Tier 2- $29/ Tier 1 -$36 / SRO Track - $36 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $91

Thursday, August 18: Jon Pardi with Lainey Wilson and Chapel Hart Tier 3 - $33 / Tier 2 - $38 / Tier 1 - $45 / SRO Track - $45 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $100

Saturday, August 20: Disturbed with Nita Strauss Tier 3 - $44 / Tier 2 - $49 / Tier 1 - $56 / SRO Track - $56 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $111

Sunday, August 21: Sammy Hagar & The Circle with Ann Wilson of Heart Tier 3 - $43 / Tier 2 - $48 / Tier 1 - $55 / SRO Track - $55 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $110

*A $30 Stage Side Party ticket is offered as an additional upgrade for all paid concerts. All Stage Side Party tickets purchased before July 15 will include a free state fair parking pass for the day of the concert.

Stay up to date with all the latest news and announcements from the Illinois State Fair by connecting with us via Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.