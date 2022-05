ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rain today with highs in the upper 40′s. Northeast winds 10 - 20 MPH with a .25″ to .75″ of rain to come down. Clearing skies tonight with frost possible. Sunny tomorrow with highs around 60. 70 by Sunday just in time for Mother’s Day.

