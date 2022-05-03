Advertisement

Stateline reacts to possible Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision

By Ali Rasper
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A decision that’s divided a country for decades could be overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court, leaving women’s reproductive health rights in the hands of each of the 50 states.

The Supreme Court confirms a leaked draft opinion that essentially overturns the Roe v. Wade abortion rights decision is authentic, but not final.

“Doing it for our children and their future too. We will not give up the fight,” said Rockford Family Initiative anti-abortion activist, Dolores Pribble.

Anti-abortion and abortion-rights advocates face off, as they’ve done for decades, over choice.

“It’s just I mean horrendous what is going to happen as a result of this,” said Winnebago County Citizens for Choice president, Barb Giolitto.

But, if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns the 14th constitutional amendment, which legalized abortion, that battle could escalate. It would put abortion rights decisions with each state.

“We’re very energized and hopeful about this, we think it’s because the other side is feeling desperate that they’re doing this, we think it’s a sign that the pro-lifers are winning,” Pribble said.

“Doesn’t the Supreme Court have other matters to deal besides attacking women’s rights? This is so absurd and it’s just - I don’t know why the Republicans have this as their policy,” Giolitto said.

Winnebago County Citizens for Choice president Giolitto feels the decision could make Illinois a haven state, bringing women here from all over the country. Regardless of the decision, The Rockford Pregnancy Care Center says it will be there to help anyone who needs it.

“We’ve seen an increase in the number of clients that we are seeing that are seeking abortion that are asking questions, they’re wanting to know information and what not and that’s kind of what we’re here for we do not preform or refer for abortion but we do educate on all the options that women have,” said Rockford Pregnancy Care Center executive director Tracy Breit.

The Rockford Family Initiative is planning an anti-abortion rally to get the message out starting at noon this Saturday in Loves Park.

