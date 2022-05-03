Advertisement

Rock River Valley Pantry and 23 WIFR launch Peanut Butter, Jelly Rally

The goal is to provide meals for area area children during summer months.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As summer nears, the Rock River Valley Pantry and 23 WIFR want to make sure students in the Rockford region get enough to eat during the school break.

We’ve launched the annual Peanut Butter and Jelly Rally with the goal of collecting 20,000 jars of peanut butter and jelly by early June. Organizers say it will help children get the nourishment they need during the summer when meal assistance through the schools isn’t always available. As of April 30, we’ve collected about 700 jars of the food items.

Kim Adams-Bakke, the executive director of the RRVP, says one out of six families in Winnebago County live at, or below, the poverty level. In fact, nearly 25% of the pantry’s clients are children.

More than 20 collection barrels are set up across the Rockford area. To donate, just drop off jars of peanut butter and/or jelly in the barrels; for a list of sites, visit the RRVP’s website. You also can drop off items at the pantry, 421 S. Rockton Ave., Rockford. Business hours are from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Monetary donations are also accepted. Just go to the organization’s website, click on the orange “donate” button and fill out the necessary information. A case of peanut butter (12 jars) is about $20; a case of jelly is about $12.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker issued the latest COVID-19 disaster proclamation on April 29, 2022.
Pritzker issues COVID-19 disaster proclamation, reissues executive orders through May 28
Winslow boy was reportedly operating Polaris Ranger UTV when it crashed around 12:45 Saturday...
Stephenson County boy dies on his 10th birthday in weekend UTV accident
Rockford police vehicle (FILE)
Man killed after overnight shooting in Rockford
Janesville Police
Janesville man arrested, charged with public endangerment
Latravious Robinson, 23, of Rockford was taken into custody Friday, April 29.
Rockford man faces armed robbery charges

Latest News

Abortion rights activists rally outside the federal court house in Rockford
Abortion rights activists rally in Rockford
Abortion rights activits rally outside Federal Courthouse in Rockford
Abortion rights activits rally outside Federal Courthouse in Rockford
Belvidere man overcomes two strokes to becoming a bodybuilder
Belvidere man overcomes two strokes to becoming a bodybuilder
More than a dozen food trucks lined the parking lot at Nicholas Conservatory for the weekly...
Fourteen vendors highlight first “Food Truck Tuesday” of 2022 at Nicholas Conservatory
First responders say black smoke rolled throughout the fourth floor from a kitchen fire in one...
Fire contained to 4th floor of Grand Regency