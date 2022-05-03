Rock River Valley Pantry and 23 WIFR launch Peanut Butter, Jelly Rally

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As summer nears, the Rock River Valley Pantry and 23 WIFR want to make sure students in the Rockford region get enough to eat during the school break.

We’ve launched the annual Peanut Butter and Jelly Rally with the goal of collecting 20,000 jars of peanut butter and jelly by early June. Organizers say it will help children get the nourishment they need during the summer when meal assistance through the schools isn’t always available. As of April 30, we’ve collected about 700 jars of the food items.

Kim Adams-Bakke, the executive director of the RRVP, says one out of six families in Winnebago County live at, or below, the poverty level. In fact, nearly 25% of the pantry’s clients are children.

More than 20 collection barrels are set up across the Rockford area. To donate, just drop off jars of peanut butter and/or jelly in the barrels; for a list of sites, visit the RRVP’s website. You also can drop off items at the pantry, 421 S. Rockton Ave., Rockford. Business hours are from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Monetary donations are also accepted. Just go to the organization’s website, click on the orange “donate” button and fill out the necessary information. A case of peanut butter (12 jars) is about $20; a case of jelly is about $12.

