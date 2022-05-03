Advertisement

Lt. Governor visits NIU to discuss teacher disparities

Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton makes a guest appearance to Northern Illinois University on Monday to discuss the disparities teachers face amidst the nationwide shortage.
By Stephanie Quirk
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton makes a guest appearance to Northern Illinois University on Monday to discuss the disparities educators face amidst the nationwide teacher shortage.

Genesis Miranda is studying to become a teacher at Northern Illinois university in Dekalb. She says it wasn’t until high school that she had a teacher of color.

“Being able to communicate with someone who spoke the same language as me, and had the same background as me,” said Miranda. “I grew up in a predominately white neighborhood.”

That is why she and other students who spoke with Stratton say they want to teach and make a difference to kids who also are from different backgrounds. According to Illinois’ most recent report card, 82% of all teachers in the state are white.

“They can look at me and can see someone who looks like them,” said NIU senior Bryanna Howard. “Someone they can look up to.”

Recruiting and retaining teachers of color is exacerbated now more than ever by the pandemic. But Stratton’s visit to NIU allowed her to talk with education majors about ways to lessen the statewide shortage and bring in more teachers.

“Enrolled teaching students can obtain a substitute teaching license, after completing 90 hours,” said Stratton. “This will allow them the ability to obtain more hands on learning.”

Students also says affordable education and transportation for student teachers are other ways to attract more people to pursue education. Stratton says Pritzker’s latest budget map grant of nearly $600 million dollars will help make that a possibility.

Students say they appreciate their concerns are making a difference at the state level.

