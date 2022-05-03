Food Truck Tuesdays start tonight at Nicholas Conservatory

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Warmer (and wetter) weather is here, which means so are the outdoor activities.

Every Tuesday from May through October, foodies can find up to 14 different trucks lined up from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. by the Nicholas Conservatory and Gardens.

Some of last year’s favorite trucks including Disco Chicken, Olivo Tacos, Hicks BBQ, and Jammin’ Jerk Grill. Alcohol will also be available to purchase this year.

Organizers say that this year, they have trucks scheduled across 4 parking areas from Symbol parking lot to the Swan Anderson parking lot to allow patrons more room.

“Stretching out truck locations has also made it so wherever you park on our riverfront, you are just a short walk to a food truck,” says a spokesperson from the event.

The new layout should reduced the opportunity for lines to cross or overlap.

Hand sanitizer and cashless transactions will be available at most trucks.

Organizers are mindful that Food Truck Tuesday schedules, capacities, and plans are still subject to change with changing guidance from the Centers for Disease Control, State of Illinois, and Winnebago County Health Department but are hopeful that the season will bring great memories to the community.

