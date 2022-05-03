Advertisement

Fire contained to 4th floor of Grand Regency

First responders say black smoke rolled throughout the fourth floor from a kitchen fire in one...
First responders say black smoke rolled throughout the fourth floor from a kitchen fire in one of the apartments.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford firefighters dispatched just after 6:00 p.m. Tuesday to the 2100 block of Kishwaukee Street for a kitchen fire.

Units first on scene say black smoke rolled out of a fourth floor apartment fire that started in the kitchen, but was mostly self contained the bui8lding sprinkler system.

No injuries to residents or firefighters were reported. Residents on the fourth floor were moved to lower levels, but no other evacuations were necessary.

