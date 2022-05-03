Fire contained to 4th floor of Grand Regency

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford firefighters dispatched just after 6:00 p.m. Tuesday to the 2100 block of Kishwaukee Street for a kitchen fire.

Units first on scene say black smoke rolled out of a fourth floor apartment fire that started in the kitchen, but was mostly self contained the bui8lding sprinkler system.

No injuries to residents or firefighters were reported. Residents on the fourth floor were moved to lower levels, but no other evacuations were necessary.

