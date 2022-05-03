Advertisement

Emu on the loose: Officers wrangle bird that traveled over 30 miles from home

An emu who traveled over 30 miles from its home in North Carolina was wrangled by responding...
An emu who traveled over 30 miles from its home in North Carolina was wrangled by responding officers.(City of Lenoir Police Department)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LENOIR, N.C. (Gray News) – North Carolina officers found themselves taking an unusual suspect into custody over the weekend.

Officers with the City of Lenoir Police Department responded to a call for an emu that showed up at a home Saturday.

The female emu, named Kevin, walked up and laid down next to a father and his three children, which came as a shock to the family.

The dad called the police to help with catching Kevin.

An emu who traveled over 30 miles from its home in North Carolina was wrangled by responding...
An emu who traveled over 30 miles from its home in North Carolina was wrangled by responding officers.(City of Lenoir Police Department)

The officers managed to get a dog leash on Kevin, fed her by hand and put her into a neighbor’s fenced-in backyard.

The Caldwell County Animal Care Enforcement Division then came out to pick up and care for Kevin until her owners could be located.

The authorities discovered that Kevin lives in Moravian Falls, which is over 30 miles northeast of Lenoir.

Emus are the second-largest living birds by height, following the ostrich.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker issued the latest COVID-19 disaster proclamation on April 29, 2022.
Pritzker issues COVID-19 disaster proclamation, reissues executive orders through May 28
Winslow boy was reportedly operating Polaris Ranger UTV when it crashed around 12:45 Saturday...
Stephenson County boy dies on his 10th birthday in weekend UTV accident
Rockford police vehicle (FILE)
Man killed after overnight shooting in Rockford
Janesville Police
Janesville man arrested, charged with public endangerment
Latravious Robinson, 23, of Rockford was taken into custody Friday, April 29.
Rockford man faces armed robbery charges

Latest News

North Korean state media released this image of leader Kim Jong Un with the troops who took...
North Korea launches suspected missile toward sea
Abortion rights activists rally outside the federal court house in Rockford
Abortion rights activists rally in Rockford
Abortion rights activits rally outside Federal Courthouse in Rockford
Abortion rights activits rally outside Federal Courthouse in Rockford
A Louisville school bus overturned on a local highway Tuesday morning, sending all students to...
‘It was scary’: 21 students sent to hospital after school bus overturns on highway
A New Jersey woman has filed a lawsuit with Dunkin' over spilled coffee.
Dunkin’ lawsuit: Woman suing on claims of severe burns after drive-thru coffee spill