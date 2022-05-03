Cool, unsettled pattern to continue for much of the week ahead

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - In the wake of a rather cool, damp April, there was hope that May would offer some changes. Unfortunately, that has not yet been this case, at least in the month’s first two days.

Temperatures Monday failed to get out of the middle 50s across the region, and things may get worse before they get better in the temperature department.

Making matters worse is the fact that another lengthy spell of rain’s in our future, beginning as early as the overnight hours.

Clouds are to remain in place Monday evening, and rain’s set to arrive anytime after 11:00pm. Initially, activity will be very light and quite scattered. However, rain’s to become more widespread in coverage and heavier in intensity after 2:00 Tuesday morning.

Showers are to become more widespread early in the morning Tuesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

In all likelihood, moderate to, at times, heavy rain will have an impact on Tuesday morning’s commute.

Showers are likely to continue in widespread form through at least early Tuesday morning. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

It’s not until the midday hour when rain begins to become lighter, and the hours thereafter will promise a more scattered variety of showers. Once we reach the mid-afternoon hours, rain should come to an end, though cloudy skies are to persist.

Rain's likely to continue through midday Tuesday, but activity will become more scattered and quite a bit lighter. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Clouds will dominate most of Tuesday afternoon, and northerly winds will continue to challenge temperatures. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Winds Tuesday will blow with gusto, first out of the northeast, then from the north. The combination of those well-established winds and the abundant cloud cover will serve to keep temperatures in check. Most spots will struggle to reach the 60° mark.

Temperatures Tuesday may struggle to get much above 50°. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Skies will clear quickly Tuesday evening, which isn’t the greatest news, in that temperatures will be allowed to crash as a result. In fact, it’s entirely possible that temperatures will cool quickly enough to see patchy frost develop in spots late Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning. Thankfully, that’s our one and only chance for frost this week, and likely the final one of the spring.

Clearing skies will take place quickly Tuesday night, allowing temperatures to cool quickly. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

With clearing skies Tuesday night, frost will once again become a potential concern. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Wednesday’s to feature the return of sun in what’s likely to be the only sunny day of the week. While easterly winds off Lake Michigan will continue to restrict temperatures, it’s likely that we’ll still manage to see temperatures rise into the lower 60s.

Sunshine's due back on Wednesday, which should allow temperatures to warm ever so slightly back into the lower 60s. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A second impressive weather maker then takes aim on the region to close the workweek. While Thursday’s to start dry, rain chances work into the picture by Thursday afternoon, and will only increase as we go through Thursday night, likely extending well into the day on Friday.

Heavy rain's likely on Tuesday, with another round of soaking showers likely Thursday night into Friday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Between the two storm systems, more healthy rainfall appears a near certainty. An ensemble (average) of three reliable forecast models projects nearly two inches are to come between now and Friday.

With two soaking storm systems to impact the area this week, an additional two inches of rain are possible. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Improvements are to get underway in time for the weekend, thankfully! Bright sunshine’s on tap Saturday, with temperatures set to inch closer to normal. Finally, by Mother’s Day, temperatures are likely to head slightly above normal. Temperatures in the lower 70s appear to be a good bet!

Temperatures will be closer to normal by Saturday, then potentially slightly above normal by Mother's Day. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Sunday’s likely to serve as the first of several days to feature above normal temperatures! In all likelihood, next week’s to start off with multiple days in the 80s, and above normal temperatures could quite possibly continue through most, if not all of the week.

Above to much above normal temperatures are likely beginning on Mother's Day, with 70s and 80s a good bet. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

