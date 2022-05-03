The City of Rochelle to host its second hiring expo

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Making sure everyone in the hub city who wants employment can find it, Rochelle will host its second ever Community of Opportunity Hiring Expo on Friday

“When we first talked about it a year ago, everybody talked about how it was going to be a flop, nobody would show up. And I said you know what if it’s gonna be a flop it’s at least gonna be a flop with us trying, we’re not gonna roll over and do nothing,” said Rochelle Mayor John Bearrows.

More than 40 business, both large and small will be in attendance at Rochelle’s expo.

“There’s all types of companies that will be there from service organizations, healthcare, factory, fork lift drivers. You know it, it will be there,” Bearrows told 23 News.

Rochelle industrial development manager Peggy Friday says this event, scheduled for Friday, will give companies a golden opportunity to interact directly with their potential employees.

“We give our employees the opportunity to interact with our high school students. We know that not everyone goes off to college. Many of them are looking for seasonal work or internship opportunities,” said Friday.

The event will be held in the blue gym at Rochelle Township High School. Job seekers who register for the event on Eventbrite are eligible to win $300 in cash. The link to register can be found here.

