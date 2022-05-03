Advertisement

Cigarette that ‘helps you quit’ smoking available in Rockford

Michael Zercher, president & chief operating officer of 22nd Century Group, said the company is focused on harm reduction and plant technology/science and not affiliated with the “big tobacco” companies.(Matt Marton)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A new cigarette backed by research showing that it “helps you quit” smoking is now available at more than 150 Circle K convenience stores across Illinois, including several in Rockford and Winnebago County.

VLN® cigarettes have 95% less nicotine than regular cigarettes. The brand containing low levels of nicotine has been authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Developed by 22nd Century Group, Inc.,

The tobacco was developed over 10 years of research and through more than 50 government-funded, independent clinical trials by or for esteemed public health institutions and universities, including: the FDA; the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA); Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC); the National Cancer Institute (NCI); Johns Hopkins University; and Mayo Clinic.

According to research, users saw a 50% reduction of cigarettes per day after 20 weeks, with more smoke-free days and quit attempts, less cravings and less withdrawal symptoms.

Chicago Medical Society President Dr. Tariq Butt, MD, said he and others at the Chicago Medical Society intend to closely review the independent research cited by the FDA.

”As a primary care physician, I’ve lost patients because they were unable to quit smoking,” Dr. Butt said. “We can’t ignore new products that could help people smoke less. If the FDA says this reduced nicotine cigarette will help people smoke less, then as doctors it’s something we need to consider for patients.”

A pack of VLN® cigarettes cost the same as full nicotine brands, about $9-$12 depending on tax. Illinois is the second most expensive cigarette retail market in the United States.

The FDA requires each package of VLN® to prominently display the evidence based claim “Helps you smoke less.”

”We know that three out of four adult smokers want to quit and the data on these products show they can help addicted adult smokers transition away from highly addictive combusted cigarettes,” said Mitch Zeller, J.D., former director of the FDA’s Center for Tobacco Products.

So if you’re looking to quit smoking and want to try these cigarettes, visit tryVLN.com for more information.

You can find the cigarettes at the following Circle K locations:

  • 1030 E. State St, Rockford
  • 3819 Broadway, Rockford
  • 4747 N. 2nd St, Loves Park
  • 2225 W. Riverside, Rockford
  • 2301 S. Perryville, Rockford

