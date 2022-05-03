Belvidere names new fire chief

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - The city of Belvidere announced Captain Shawn Schadle as the next chief of the Belvidere Fire Department.

Captain Schadle will be sworn into the office of Chief by Mayor Clint Morris at 10 a.m. Monday, May 16 at the Belvidere Community Building, 111 W. 1st Street. The community is invited to join for the ceremony.

Schadle will succeed Chief Al Hyser as the 15th appointed fire chief in the department’s 136 year history.

The new chief started his career at the Belvidere Fire Department in June 2006, since rising through the ranks of lieutenant in 2015, to his current position of captain in 2018.

Schadle holds a master’s in business administration and finance from the University of Nebraska, a bachelor’s from Illinois Wesleyan University and is a certified Chief Fire Officer with the Office of the State Fire Marshall. During his time at the Belvidere Fire Department Captain Schadle has worked on many committees and projects for the betterment of the department, the safety of its members and to further provide excellent service to the citizens of Belvidere and those that visit here.

