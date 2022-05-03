Advertisement

Beach Boys bring ‘Sounds of Summer’ to Coronado

Tickets for the "Sixty Years of the Sounds of Summer" tour go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, May 6.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With more than five decades of touring under their belts, The Beach Boys have performed more concerts than any major rock band in history.

Musicians who have become synonymous with the California lifestyle as an American icon to fans around the world – will bring their “Sixty Years of the Sounds of Summer” tour to the Coronado Performing Arts Center in Rockford, at 8 p.m. Friday, August 12.

Tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, May 6 on Ticketmaster.com, in-person at the Coronado Performing Arts Center box office and by phone at 815-968-5222.

Since the band’s co-founder, lead-singer and chief lyricist Mike Love penned the lyrics to The Beach Boys’ first hit, “Surfin’” (1961), dozens of the bands chart toppers have become eternal anthems of American youth: “Surfin’ USA,” “Surfer Girl,” “Fun, Fun, Fun,” “I Get Around,” “California Girls,” “Help Me Rhonda,” “Barbara Ann,” “Good Vibrations,” “Wouldn’t It Be Nice,” “Rock and Roll Music” and “Kokomo.”

The Beach Boys have sold over 100 million records worldwide and have received more than 33 RIAA Platinum and Gold record awards. The Rock And Roll Hall of Famers where also honored at the 2001 Grammy Awards with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

