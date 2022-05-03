Advertisement

Battista family celebrates 50 years at Lino’s

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Battista family has owned and operated Lino’s Restaurant for three generations. Now, they’re celebrating a 50 year milestone together.

50 years of business in the Rockford community is a big deal. The Battistas say they plan to hold events all year long to thank the community for their continued support.

Lino’s is one of the most well known restaurants in the area located at 5611 East State Street, Rockford.

Founders Mike and Pat Battista and family along with owners Joe Battista, Jim Battista and family hosted a kick-off party Tuesday. Guests included city officials from Rockford and Loves Park and numerous current and long-time restaurant staff & representatives.

