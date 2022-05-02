Welcoming May on a seasonable note with multiple rain chances this week

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - May is historically known as a big-time warming month and one of the wettest months on the calendar. We’ll be coming off a wet April and more rain chances return to the forecast as soon as this week.

By May 31, our normal high temperature will be up to 77 degrees and our normal low temperature will be 55 degrees. After a majority of the last few days being on the below normal chilly note, I’m looking forward to when that happens. Historically, May is also the third wettest month on average for Rockford with 4.18 inches of rain. We’ll also gain another 59 minutes of daylight this month as, by May 31, we’ll have 15 hours and 3 minutes of daylight! Plus, our first 8:00 p.m. sunset is only four nights away on May 5!

For May’s first week, it’ll be a mainly seasonable one with multiple rain chances. Monday during the day will be dry with a few peeks of the sun being possible in the afternoon, although clouds will definitely dominate overall. Highs will be a bit warmer than Sunday with highs hovering around 60 degrees. Rain moves in very late continuing through the overnight and into Tuesday.

By Tuesday morning, an area of low pressure will move through north-central Illinois bringing a swath of showers and a few thunderstorms. Tuesday morning’s commute may be a slower one due to the rain. But by the late morning hours on Tuesday, coverage will break up to more scattered showers with a few thunderstorms being possible in the afternoon. The stronger storm potential at this time looks to be south of Interstate 80.

Tuesday will also be quite breezy and highs will be a good 10-15 degrees below normal in the lower 50s. Many spots may not even get out of the upper 40s. Conditions will dry out by the end of the day.

Wednesday looks to have a majority of the day looks dry and sunny with highs near normal in the mid-60s. Clouds will gradually be on the rise through the afternoon along with the rain chances returning late. This system will bring scattered showers to the area overnight with more widespread activity for much of the day Thursday. Highs Thursday in the lower 60s and same story on Friday but a bit cooler overall.

The rain will likely continue into Friday as more scattered showers are possible.

Next weekend for right now looks dry with a few rain chances later on Sunday. Highs next weekend will approach the upper 60s with a few 70s not out of the question, especially on Mother’s Day!

