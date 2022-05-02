Advertisement

Three Freeport men arrested on multiple weapons charges

(WCAX)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Three men face unlawful use or possession of a weapon charges in two separate investigations by the Freeport Police Department.

Marsean Baker, 19; Jaedyn Baker, 20; and Jonah Durns, 22, were arrested April 29. The details surrounding their arrests have not been released.

All three men are being held in the Stephenson County jail on bond.
Marsean and Jaedyn Baker are accused of resisting arrest and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon without a firearm owners identification card. They are in the Stephenson County jail on $30,000 and $25,000 bond respectively.

Durns is accused of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and possession of a firearm without requisite FOID. He’s in jail on a $50,000 bond.

