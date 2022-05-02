Staying safe in an off-road vehicle

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Stephenson County community mourns a 10-year-old boy killed over the weekend in a UTV accident at his birthday party, and raises concerns about the safety of the vehicles.

Sheriff’s deputies say this death, in the 8600 block of West McConnell road, is by all indications a tragic accident. But some experts warn that many of these crashes could be prevented.

First responders say as they got on the scene April 30, they did everything in their power to save the 10-year-old boy. Investigators say initial results point to the boy not being fully secured, with a harness or seat belt, inside the utility terrain vehicle when it tipped over.

Kallob Kite is part owner of Rocky Glen OHV Park. He’s been on the trails for many years, and says he’s recently seen some serious accidents.

“Yesterday we had a kid come in and he over-jumped a jump, hit the handlebar pad, punched a lung actually, so it’s very common.”

Kite preaches safety at his park, and has some tips for those who partake in off-roading.

“Be aware of your surroundings, wear all the correct safety gear helmets, goggles, boots, gloves. Stay safe, flags are mandatory on all four-wheel vehicles for that reason. Just keep an eye on everyone else and be safe”

Kite says a lot of sports can cause injuries, but that shouldn’t stop parents from letting their children have fun.

“I love this sport, I love anything off road. I think kids need to do more of it, but they need to be taught a correct way. So that’s why we offer train classes we’re starting to do. We teamed up with Ride RX and they go above and beyond to teach your kids that and teach anybody that from a 3-year-old to a 60-year-old,” he told 23 News.

Kite says there’s also classes online you can take before you get out on the trails and encourages everyone, whether a beginner or not, to take them.

