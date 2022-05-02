Severe weather could threaten your vacation

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - For Midwesterners, spring and summer travel poses the risk of running into unfamiliar weather territory; i.e. hurricane season.

“Our state climatologist and Subject Matter Experts (SMEs) have forecasted an increase frequency and intensity of natural disasters like hurricanes,” says Alicia Tate-Nadeau, Director of the Illinois Emergency Management Agency. “So before your big vacation, find time to prepare for any kind of severe weather. It could save your life.”

Hurricane season spans June 1 through November 30, and Illinoisans can prepare and plan for hurricane risks during travel.

Depending on your destination, consider the following steps:

Update emergency plans and preparedness kit supplies

Subscribe to your vacation destination’s emergency alerts

Familiarize yourself with evacuation zones

Keep your cell phone charged for weather warnings

Know your hurricane risks including inland locations

“Many of these recommendations are helpful for all disasters and plans can be modified in cases of flooding, tornadoes, fires, or other emergencies,” said Tate-Nadeau. “Take time during good weather to be prepared for bad.”

IEMA Public Information Officer Kevin Sur reminds travelers that even unexpected destinations can experience hurricanes, through his experience just last year with Hurricane Ida in New York.

“Due to flooding, many neighborhoods of New York City were without power,” said Sur. “With power out, many vacationers and visitors did not have a way to receive severe flash flood warnings or contact family and friends via cell phone and let them know they were safe.”

