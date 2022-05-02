Advertisement

Rockford man faces armed robbery charges

Latravious Robinson, 23, of Rockford was taken into custody Friday, April 29.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 23-year-old man faces felony retail theft charges after an attempted armed robbery on Rockford’s south side.

Just after 4:30 p.m. Friday police dispatched to O’Reilly’s Auto Parts in the 3800 block of Broadway in response to an armed robbery.

Employees told police that an adult male, later identified as Latravious Robinson, left the store with several items then took off in a vehicle.

During investigation, police say the get away vehicle became disabled around N. Horsman Street and Auburn Street, causing Robinson to run.

Officers caught up with Robinson and he was taken to Winnebago County jail.

