Rockford is “Reinventing Itself” Forbes says in new article

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Forest City gets some positive recognition from Forbes Magazine in a new article titled, “How Rockford, Illinois is Reinventing Itself.”

The article mentions how nearly $800 million in both private and public investments occurred to revitalize downtown Rockford. It also mentions Rockford’s extensive public park and forest preserve system with a continued growing food scene.

It also mentions how Rockford is placed within a “stone’s throw” of Chicago, Madison and Milwaukee and offers a lower cost of living. Rockford sits 24 percent lower than the national average cost of living. Because of everything mentioned, talent and visitors are taking notice.

“An article like this helps us see the broader theme,” said John Groh, President and CEO of the Rockford Area Convention and Visitors Bureau. “That somebody else who doesn’t live here objectively looks at our community and says wow, great things are happening. When it relates to revitalizing our riverfront, taking old buildings, giving them a new life, or our outdoor spaces with the forest preserves or park district, there’s a lot to like here whether you’re a visitor, resident or potential resident.”

