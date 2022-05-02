Rockford drivers are worst in the state, according to study

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - For anyone wondering if their town’s drivers are actually the worst, Insurify compiled a list of cities with the most traffic violations in 2022.

In Illinois? It’s Rockford.

Insurify turned to their database of over 4.6 million car insurance applications to identify the city in each state with the worst drivers in 2022.

Here is a breakdown: 17% of drivers in Rockford have an at-fault violation on record. That’s 13% greater than the state average and just .2% shy of the National average.

Recently, drivers have had even more to complain about, as rates of dangerous driving behavior, including speeding, are on the rise.

Motorists picked up bad driving habits during the COVID-19 pandemic’s initial shelter-in-place orders, and unfortunately, have continued.

While not all moving violations are equally hazardous, every infraction - from improper backing to reckless driving - represents some level of neglect for the rules of the road.

