Sign-on bonuses offered at Rochelle job expo

ROCHELLE, Ill. (WIFR) - Over 40 commercial, retail, and industrial companies are hiring full-time, part-time, and seasonal workers this Friday at the Rochelle Community of Opportunity Spring 2022 Hiring Expo.

The Expo is open to the public from 12:30-4:30 p.m. Friday, May 6, in the Blue Gym at the Rochelle Township High School, 1401 East Flagg Road. Job seekers can register at Eventbrite to be eligible for an entry into a cash drawing of $300.

City partners say the Expo brings a solution to the labor force shortage in the Hub City. Some companies will be offering signing bonuses, employee referral rewards, and other incentives.

“When Baby Boomers retire early, as many have during COVID, this creates additional gaps in the workforce leaving businesses struggling to hire and keep up with high demands for their products and services”, said Mayor John Bearrows. “We are inviting residents to reconsider Rochelle as a destination for growing their careers”, he added.

Booths at the Expo are open to Rochelle employers only with no cost to attend. Companies must register through College Central Network at https://bit.ly/3DGE9q0. Registration closes after the first 40 companies complete a brief online sign-up.

“Talent attraction is more successful when collaborating with local partners”, said City Manager Jeff Fiegenschuh. He added, “This is especially true when the collaboration involves industry and business partners coming together with a common workforce attraction and retention goal that supports the commercial and industrial growth Rochelle is experiencing”.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.