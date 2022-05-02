Program fair brings summer activities to area youth

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Finding ways to get kids involved in activities and off the streets, that’s the goal of Rockford city leaders, nonprofits and other local organizations. They all came together to brainstorm ways for area youth to stay active this summer.

Summer camps, movie nights and bracelet making are some of the activities presented at the youth program fair Saturday, preparing residents for summer. Leaders say it’s small things like this that get kids interested in hobbies, setting them up for a bright future.

The first-ever youth program fair connects Rockford area youth to resources available to them for the summer. Attendees say it’s one way to get kids involved in the community rather than getting in trouble.

“I think it’s a good opportunity for us as a whole working on keeping them positive,” says attendee Monique Dawson. “It lets the kids know that we care they care. We’re gonna try everything we can to keep them involved keep them encouraged keep them positive and keep them moving and to be in a greater place.”

Dozens of organizations and businesses from around the area attended, including the African-American Resource Center at Booker, helping those who use temporary assistance find a job.

“It’s something to keep them busy. It won’t be just idle heads idle minds we keep them busy we have field trips we send them on, we have different activities we have them to keep busy in,” says AARC Instructor Bobbi Chapman.

Matt Simpson with the Wobongo Leadership Council, one of three partners who organized the event, says he hopes the program fair can reconnect the community.

“This isn’t about organizations trying to save people the families are going to save themselves we wanna help them get connected to the resources that will help them put their pieces of the puzzle together,” says Simpson

The fair targets residents between the ages of three and 18 years of age. One of them wants their siblings to have this knowledge.

“I want to teach them what to do so if they want a job they got to go through stuff they know they got to go through. I got to be the big leader got to be the big brother to show them,” says attendee DeMarlo Thomas.

Simpson says he wants to collaborate with more area groups to bring the same energy to the community for future events.

Organizers say they are happy with the turnout Saturday given it’s the first program fair they’ve held.

