Out of the Darkness walk turns tragedy into awareness

By Anthony Ferretti
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 9:09 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
STILLMAN VALLEY, Ill. (WIFR) - Years, after she lost her dad to suicide, a Stillman Valley High School senior organizes a campus walk to raise awareness for suicide prevention.

Lillie Doss’ heart breaks when she hears people talk about suicide, after losing her dad Vito to suicide when she was younger. To prevent the same sadness from happening to other families, Doss reached out to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention about a walk to raise awareness on this topic.

“You don’t know what’s coming next and that can be scary. So that’s another extra push where people might feel that they are alone and I would like to stress that you are not alone,” says Doss.

“I was thinking another campus walk, I kind of have to think about that, but then I talked to them for maybe five minutes and then I thought this is going to be a good event,” says Angela Cummings with the AFSP.

More than 100 people pre-registered for the walk and around two dozen more showed up to the event to join the cause.

“Oh my goodness it’s heartwarming. Knowing that these people support me. It’s amazing to think of,” says Doss.

Organizers say this initiative shouldn’t end with a walk but instead must continue with education.

“The more we talk about it as adults to take the stigma away, I think that helps and makes a huge difference,” says SVHS Counselor Trisha McKendry.

The central message of this event is ‘Hope Walks Here’. Help is a step away.

“God has plans for you all. Whether you see it now or you don’t you will get there one day but if you give up now you won’t be able to see that day,” says Doss.

Residents also donated to the cause helping to organize surpass its $5,000 goal.

Doss plans to study elementary education at St. Louis University next fall, but first, she has an opportunity to study abroad in Madrid, Spain.

