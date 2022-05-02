Nearly 21,000 children living in foster care in Illinois

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Thousands of foster families across the state who have opened their hearts and homes to provide a temporary safe haven to vulnerable children encourage Illinoisans to join them by becoming licensed foster families.

Children in the temporary care of the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) by local courts when it is determined that their families cannot safely care for them. DCFS then works with the family to make the positive changes necessary to reunite with their children while foster families step up and provide stable homes.

Nearly 21,000 children are living in foster care in Illinois: 8,600 place with foster families, 11,300 with relatives and 600 in group homes or institutions.

Foster families are eligible for a monthly stipend to provide food, clothing and housing costs as well as a medical card, a variety of social support services, caseworkers, training programs and support groups to meet the child’s and family’s needs.

“Children placed in our care, like all children, need a stable home and strong connections to their school, friends, siblings and other family members to thrive,” said Illinois DCFS Director Marc D. Smith. “Foster families provide all of this and more. I thank every foster parent for their commitment to keeping children safe in loving homes during a time when children need them the most.”

There are no marital or employment requirements for foster parents age 21 and older, and the types of care needed vary from traditional to emergency shelter care to meet a diverse range of needs.

Foster families also become part of a team, working with DCFS and private agencies, birth families, counselors, physicians and the courts to reunite children with their families whenever possible.

The licensing process to become a foster parent can take up to six months. Prospective foster families are required to:

Participate in a social assessment and home inspection

Complete a training on foster care and the needs of children who are in foster care

Complete a criminal background check of all household members

Be financially stable

Complete a health screening

