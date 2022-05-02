Advertisement

Memorial service set for Knox County deputy killed in the line of duty

Weist died on the scene after being hit by a fleeing suspect.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (WIFR) - “Family was Nick’s first priority,” according to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

Nicholas “Nick” Weist was killed in the line of duty on Friday, April 29.

Services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 7 at Galesburg High School, 1135 W. Fremont Street, Galesburg, Ill.

First Responder walk-through line-up will begin at 1 p.m. and take place at 2 p.m.

“His dedication to the sheriff’s department was unrelenting; he was respectful to all people, selfless, and always took care of others before himself,” Deputy Shawn Keith said.

Weist organized the explorer’s program at Aledo High School for kids interested in law enforcement and headed up college recruiting for the Knox County Sheriff’s Department.  He was the Union President, a Taser instructor, and served as a leader in a number of different organizations within the department, and also participated in Shop with a Cop throughout his career. 

“He always looked for ways to make the department better.  He was a good husband and father above being an amazing cop.  He never approached me with a problem without offering a solution,” said Captain Brian Brady.

A Law Enforcement Procession route will be released at a later date and the public is encouraged to line the route and show support.

