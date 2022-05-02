Lifescapes honors 60+ community with service challenge

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A community service program is challenging locals to pay it forward to people 60+.

The Lifescape 60+ Challenge is simple. During the month of May, donations of $60 or more can be made towards programs and services. Volunteer sessions of 60 minutes or more can also be made to a neighbor, friend, family member, community member or through a senior service organization.

By accepting the challenge, you are saying “Thank you” to people in our community 60+ who’ve given so much throughout their lives.

One anonymous local got a head start on the challenge, agreeing to match all monetary donations up to $25,000.

More about the month-long event can be found on the official website at www.lifescape60pluschallenge.com.

Businesses participating include Kelley Williamson Company with their Keep The Wheels Turning icon sale to support the Meals on Wheels Program and Stockholm Inn with their Stockholm Inn for Seniors event Tuesday, May 31 where half of the swedish pancake sales that day will go to Lifescape.

Fleet Feet Rockford will also be selling icons to support senior focused programs and services.

