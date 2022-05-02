Lambeau Field to host matchup between Manchester City and Bayern Munich in July
This is the first time Lambeau will host a pro soccer game
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Lambeau Field is one of the iconic venues for American football, but this summer, football of a different kind will be played at the home of the Green Bay Packers. Lambeau Field will turn into a soccer pitch July 23 for an exhibition USA Cup match between top European pro clubs Manchester City and FC Bayern Munich. Developing.
