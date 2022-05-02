Advertisement

Janesville man arrested, charged with public endangerment

Janesville Police
Janesville Police(WIFR)
By Marta Berglund
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 7:31 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WIFR) - Monday morning, the Janesville Police Department arrested 19-year-old Daequan Hanna after multiple reports of public endangerment.

Officers received reports of a man fighting with a woman and trying to run people over with his car Monday morning at 3:20 a.m. near the 1400 block of Starline Lane. While officers were on the way to the scene, they also received reports of gunshots in the area. Upon arrival, responders found the woman. She had injuries to the face. Officers also found a shell casing and a vehicle hit by a bullet.

Witnesses report Hanna had allegedly been punching the woman outside in the street. When two neighbors stepped in to intervene, he apparently got into his car and started trying to run the three over. The gun shot reportedly came from a neighbor shooting in self-defense.

No injuries have been reported at this time. Daequan Hanna is being held at the Rock County Jail on three counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, one count of battery/domestic violence and one count of disorderly conduct/domestic violence.

