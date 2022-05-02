Advertisement

House Jan. 6 committee requests interviews with 3 more lawmakers

Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, questions Secretary of State Antony Blinken during a House Foreign...
Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, questions Secretary of State Antony Blinken during a House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday April 28, 2022, to review the U.S. Department of State's foreign policy priorities and fiscal year 2023 budget request. The House select committee sent letters to Reps. Mo Brooks, Andy Biggs and Jackson — three members of the ultra-right House Freedom Caucus that have in recent years aligned themselves with Trump.(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
By FARNOUSH AMIRI
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Three more House Republicans received requests Monday to voluntarily appear before the congressional committee investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection, including an Alabama Republican who says Trump is still pushing allies to help him overturn his loss in the 2020 election.

The select committee sent letters to Reps. Mo Brooks, Andy Biggs and Ronny Jackson — three members of the ultra-right House Freedom Caucus that have in recent years aligned themselves with Trump.

The nine-member panel is asking for the members of Congress to testify about their involvement in meetings at the White House, direct conversations with Trump as he sought to challenge the results of the 2020 presidential election as well as the planning and coordination of rallies on and before Jan. 6, 2021.

“The Select Committee has learned that several of our colleagues have information relevant to our investigation into the facts, circumstances, and causes of January 6th,” committee chairman Bennie Thompson and vice-chair Liz Cheney said in a statement. “We urge our colleagues to join the hundreds of individuals who have shared information with the Select Committee to get to the bottom of what happened on January 6th.”

The decision to ask for Brooks’ cooperation comes weeks after the Alabama Republican accused Trump of dropping an endorsement for him after he rebuffed the former president’s entreaties to help overturn the 2020 election.

The committee’s interest in Biggs is on the heels of an April 22 court filing where lawmakers accused him of being an active participant in meetings that took place in the White House after the 2020 election where he and other Republicans brainstormed ways to keep Trump in power. He is also accused of encouraging protesters to come to Washington on Jan. 6 as well as persuading state legislators and officials that the election was stolen.

In an interview last week, Biggs didn’t deny his public efforts to challenge the election results but called the recent reports about his deep involvement untrue. “I’ve seen my name. There were three articles today, and they were filled with untruths,” he told The Associated Press.

Jackson, a former White House physician to two presidents, emerged as a vocal Trump ally, but his nomination as Veterans Affairs secretary was withdrawn amid allegations that he created a hostile work environment and improperly distributed prescription drugs. Jackson strenuously denied those claims, and went on to run for Congress from Texas.

A request for comment from Jackson and Brooks was not immediately returned.

___

Associated Press writers Lisa Mascaro and Mary Clare Jalonick contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winslow boy was reportedly operating Polaris Ranger UTV when it crashed around 12:45 Saturday...
Stephenson County boy dies on his 10th birthday in weekend UTV accident
A brief EF-0 with peak winds of 80 miles per hour touched down near the intersection of Briar...
NWS: EF-0 tornado touched down in rural Boone County
9th and Broadway in Rockford
Storm damage, building collapse in Rockford caused by 70-80 mph straight-line winds
Rockford police vehicle (FILE)
Man killed after overnight shooting in Rockford
Machesney Park woman opens The What Not Shop.
The What Not Shop opens in Machesney Park

Latest News

The Federal Reserve must move faster than it has in the past to rein in high inflation, Chair...
Fed to fight inflation with fastest rate hikes in decades
FILE - This still frame from Metropolitan Police Department body camera video shows Thomas...
NYPD veteran convicted of assaulting officer in Capitol riot
Three Freeport men arrested on multiple weapons charges
A unanimous Supreme Court ruled Monday that Boston violated the free speech rights of a...
Supreme Court rules against Boston in Christian flag case
A fired Philadelphia police officer has been charged with murder in the shooting of a fleeing...
Ex-officer charged with murder in shooting of 12-year-old